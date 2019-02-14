SKS Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 117.24 crore, down 43.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.24 crore in December 2018 down 43.76% from Rs. 208.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.61 crore in December 2018 down 861.96% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.57 crore in December 2018 down 318.66% from Rs. 27.70 crore in December 2017.