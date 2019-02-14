SKS Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 117.24 crore, down 43.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKS are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.24 crore in December 2018 down 43.76% from Rs. 208.48 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.61 crore in December 2018 down 861.96% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.57 crore in December 2018 down 318.66% from Rs. 27.70 crore in December 2017.
|SKS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.24
|127.07
|208.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.24
|127.07
|208.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.12
|82.14
|154.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.72
|36.63
|16.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|1.83
|2.13
|Depreciation
|2.72
|2.55
|2.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.26
|5.80
|8.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.84
|-1.87
|24.34
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.62
|1.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.29
|-1.26
|25.43
|Interest
|12.41
|15.87
|14.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-75.71
|-17.13
|10.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-75.71
|-17.13
|10.65
|Tax
|-26.10
|-4.97
|4.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.61
|-12.16
|6.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.61
|-12.16
|6.51
|Equity Share Capital
|21.00
|21.00
|21.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.72
|-1.16
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-4.72
|-1.16
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.72
|-1.16
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-4.72
|-1.16
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited