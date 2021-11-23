SKP Securities Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, up 37.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in September 2021 up 37.61% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2021 up 191.92% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2021 up 135.29% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2020.

SKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in September 2020.

SKP Securities shares closed at 62.95 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)