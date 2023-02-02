Siti Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore, down 8.15% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore in December 2022 down 8.15% from Rs. 365.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.46 crore in December 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 59.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.75 crore in December 2022 down 25.72% from Rs. 48.13 crore in December 2021.
|Siti Networks shares closed at 1.50 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -61.04% over the last 12 months.
|Siti Networks
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|335.46
|341.66
|365.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|335.46
|341.66
|365.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.36
|16.85
|17.11
|Depreciation
|75.20
|77.89
|78.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|293.54
|293.17
|300.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.65
|-46.25
|-31.66
|Other Income
|10.20
|8.60
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.45
|-37.65
|-30.48
|Interest
|28.44
|28.81
|29.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.89
|-66.46
|-60.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.89
|-66.46
|-60.16
|Tax
|0.99
|1.71
|1.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.88
|-68.17
|-61.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.88
|-68.17
|-61.51
|Minority Interest
|4.53
|2.11
|1.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.11
|0.01
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-64.46
|-66.05
|-59.95
|Equity Share Capital
|87.21
|87.21
|87.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.78
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.78
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.78
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.78
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited