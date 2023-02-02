English
    Earnings

    Siti Networks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore, down 8.15% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:Net Sales at Rs 335.46 crore in December 2022 down 8.15% from Rs. 365.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.46 crore in December 2022 down 7.53% from Rs. 59.95 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.75 crore in December 2022 down 25.72% from Rs. 48.13 crore in December 2021.Siti Networks shares closed at 1.50 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -61.04% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations335.46341.66365.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations335.46341.66365.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3616.8517.11
    Depreciation75.2077.8978.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses293.54293.17300.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.65-46.25-31.66
    Other Income10.208.601.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.45-37.65-30.48
    Interest28.4428.8129.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-67.89-66.46-60.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-67.89-66.46-60.16
    Tax0.991.711.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-68.88-68.17-61.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-68.88-68.17-61.51
    Minority Interest4.532.111.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.110.01-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-64.46-66.05-59.95
    Equity Share Capital87.2187.2187.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-0.78-0.70
    Diluted EPS-0.79-0.78-0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-0.78-0.70
    Diluted EPS-0.79-0.78-0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited