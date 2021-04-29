SIS Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 775.34 crore, down 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 775.34 crore in March 2021 down 1.34% from Rs. 785.88 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2021 up 114.1% from Rs. 53.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.33 crore in March 2021 down 39.15% from Rs. 69.57 crore in March 2020.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2020.

SIS shares closed at 359.95 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.01% over the last 12 months.