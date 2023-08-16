English
    Simplex Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 315.18 crore, down 22.42% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 315.18 crore in June 2023 down 22.42% from Rs. 406.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.64 crore in June 2023 down 11.08% from Rs. 135.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2023 down 31.73% from Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2022.

    Simplex Infra shares closed at 55.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -26.55% over the last 12 months.

    Simplex Infrastructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations315.18364.18406.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations315.18364.18406.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.48137.4885.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.030.981.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.97-2.720.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.2732.0139.28
    Depreciation18.8720.0122.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.07182.58280.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.57-6.16-22.78
    Other Income0.465.1715.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.11-0.99-6.86
    Interest222.04234.44199.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-230.15-235.43-206.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-230.15-235.43-206.38
    Tax-79.51-138.72-70.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-150.64-96.71-135.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-150.64-96.71-135.62
    Equity Share Capital11.4711.4711.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-26.36-16.92-23.73
    Diluted EPS-26.36-16.92-23.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-26.36-16.92-23.73
    Diluted EPS-26.36-16.92-23.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:22 pm

