Simplex Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 315.18 crore, down 22.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.18 crore in June 2023 down 22.42% from Rs. 406.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.64 crore in June 2023 down 11.08% from Rs. 135.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2023 down 31.73% from Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2022.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 55.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -26.55% over the last 12 months.