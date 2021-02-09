Sical Logistics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.13 crore, down 35.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.13 crore in December 2020 down 35.96% from Rs. 142.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.63 crore in December 2020 up 71.77% from Rs. 48.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2020 up 112.69% from Rs. 24.51 crore in December 2019.

Sical Logistics shares closed at 14.95 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.29% returns over the last 6 months and 102.03% over the last 12 months.