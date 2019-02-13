Shyam Telecom Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 35.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in December 2018 down 35.66% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 79.76% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2018 up 51.22% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Shyam Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2017.

Shyam Telecom shares closed at 5.80 on February 04, 2019 (NSE)