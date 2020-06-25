Shriram EPC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 121.11 crore, down 61.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram EPC are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.11 crore in March 2020 down 61.98% from Rs. 318.56 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.44 crore in March 2020 down 4092.19% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020 down 92.64% from Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2019.
Shriram EPC shares closed at 6.05 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.
|Shriram EPC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.11
|192.78
|318.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.11
|192.78
|318.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.61
|7.05
|-4.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.74
|12.27
|13.94
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.39
|1.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.38
|154.87
|311.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|17.20
|-4.12
|Other Income
|2.22
|11.67
|27.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|28.86
|23.32
|Interest
|25.80
|25.34
|20.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.37
|3.52
|2.65
|Exceptional Items
|-66.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-91.44
|3.52
|2.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-91.44
|3.52
|2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-91.44
|3.52
|2.29
|Equity Share Capital
|971.53
|971.53
|971.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|0.04
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:15 am