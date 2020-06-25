Shriram EPC Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 121.11 crore, down 61.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.11 crore in March 2020 down 61.98% from Rs. 318.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.44 crore in March 2020 down 4092.19% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020 down 92.64% from Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2019.

Shriram EPC shares closed at 6.05 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and -27.11% over the last 12 months.