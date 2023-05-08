Shree Ram Proti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore, down 75.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore in March 2023 down 75.28% from Rs. 98.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 59.56% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2023 down 52.9% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.

Shree Ram Proti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 44.70 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.64% returns over the last 6 months and -57.51% over the last 12 months.