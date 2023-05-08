English
    Shree Ram Proti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore, down 75.28% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ram Protiens Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore in March 2023 down 75.28% from Rs. 98.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 59.56% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2023 down 52.9% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Ram Proti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    Shree Ram Proti shares closed at 44.70 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.64% returns over the last 6 months and -57.51% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ram Protiens Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.3037.7098.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.3037.7098.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.4131.45116.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.171.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.482.52-24.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.330.45
    Depreciation0.250.250.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.780.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.922.224.29
    Other Income0.020.000.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.942.224.42
    Interest1.051.281.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.890.943.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.890.943.09
    Tax-0.030.410.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.920.532.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.920.532.28
    Equity Share Capital21.4221.4221.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.251.07
    Diluted EPS0.430.251.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.251.07
    Diluted EPS0.430.251.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am