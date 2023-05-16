Shree Pushkar Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.31 crore, down 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.31 crore in March 2023 down 6.13% from Rs. 192.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.81 crore in March 2023 down 8.64% from Rs. 14.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2023 up 9.15% from Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022.

Shree Pushkar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.54 in March 2022.

Shree Pushkar shares closed at 176.40 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -36.03% over the last 12 months.