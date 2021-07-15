Shree Digvijay Cement Q1 PAT seen up 67% YoY to Rs. 16.5 cr: Arihant Capital

Gujarat Sidhee Cement | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 20.79 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 16.27 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 194.41 crore from Rs 165.48 crore YoY.

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Digvijay Cement to report net profit at Rs. 16.5 crore up 67% year-on-year (down 40% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 57 percent Y-o-Y (down 22 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 137.1 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 63 percent Y-o-Y (down 28 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 34.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

