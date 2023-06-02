Should retail investors subscribe to the Coal India OFS?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Offer for sale of shares from promoters E-auction premium trending lower Recent increase in price for high-grade coal Higher dividend yield remain a draw The central government, which is the promoter of Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs230; Market capitalisation: Rs 141805 crore), has announced an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to 1.50 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. In the event of higher demand for shares, a green shoe option of another 1.5 percent will be offered. The...