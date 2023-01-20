Shemaroo Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.56 crore, up 66.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.56 crore in December 2022 up 66.34% from Rs. 89.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 44.84% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.35 crore in December 2022 up 2.88% from Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 150.65 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.79% returns over the last 6 months and 19.14% over the last 12 months.