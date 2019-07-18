Shankara Building Projects Q1 PAT may dip 59.5% YoY to Rs. 7.9 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Shankara Building Projects to report net profit at Rs. 7.9 crore down 59.5% year-on-year (up 389.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 654.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 54.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 35.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.