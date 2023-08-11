English
    Shah Alloys Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.97 crore, down 24.23% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shah Alloys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.97 crore in June 2023 down 24.23% from Rs. 187.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 105.88% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2023 up 741.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

    Shah Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

    Shah Alloys shares closed at 59.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and -14.35% over the last 12 months.

    Shah Alloys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.97152.02187.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.97152.02187.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.12112.62109.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.97-6.8031.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.477.345.49
    Depreciation2.232.242.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.9645.9341.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.78-9.31-2.97
    Other Income17.591.630.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.81-7.68-2.87
    Interest1.050.980.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.76-8.66-3.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.76-8.66-3.62
    Tax0.14-2.070.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.62-6.59-3.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.62-6.59-3.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.224.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.70-6.370.34
    Equity Share Capital19.8019.8019.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.36-3.210.17
    Diluted EPS0.36-3.210.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.36-3.210.17
    Diluted EPS0.36-3.210.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

