Setco Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 99.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 99.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 417.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 305.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

Setco Auto shares closed at 9.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and -41.67% over the last 12 months.