Setco Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 99.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 99.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 417.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 305.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.
Setco Auto shares closed at 9.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and -41.67% over the last 12 months.
|Setco Automotive
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.18
|10.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.18
|10.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|9.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.21
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.03
|0.34
|Other Income
|-1.45
|0.99
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.03
|0.96
|0.99
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.03
|0.96
|0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.03
|0.96
|0.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.03
|0.96
|0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.03
|0.96
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|26.75
|26.75
|26.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited