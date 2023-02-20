English
    Setco Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 99.06% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 99.06% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 417.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 305.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.

    Setco Auto shares closed at 9.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and -41.67% over the last 12 months.

    Setco Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.1810.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.1810.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----9.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.40----
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.210.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.58-0.030.34
    Other Income-1.450.990.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.030.960.99
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.030.960.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.030.960.98
    Tax----0.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.030.960.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.030.960.64
    Equity Share Capital26.7526.7526.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.070.05
    Diluted EPS-0.150.070.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.070.05
    Diluted EPS-0.150.070.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Setco Auto #Setco Automotive
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am