Setco Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.03 crore, up 123.74% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.03 crore in June 2022 up 123.74% from Rs. 70.63 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.11 crore in June 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 29.41 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.47 crore in June 2022 up 383.14% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2021.
Setco Auto shares closed at 11.02 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.03% returns over the last 6 months and -43.34% over the last 12 months.
|Setco Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.03
|156.18
|70.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.03
|156.18
|70.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.37
|92.49
|39.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.65
|0.19
|-1.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.86
|22.93
|18.06
|Depreciation
|9.00
|10.09
|8.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.17
|30.77
|22.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.28
|-0.29
|-15.62
|Other Income
|2.19
|-48.16
|1.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.47
|-48.45
|-14.48
|Interest
|36.57
|34.81
|16.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.10
|-83.26
|-30.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|42.39
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.10
|-40.87
|-30.96
|Tax
|--
|-14.20
|-0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.10
|-26.67
|-30.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.10
|-26.67
|-30.20
|Minority Interest
|3.99
|3.23
|0.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.11
|-23.44
|-29.41
|Equity Share Capital
|26.75
|26.75
|26.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-1.75
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-1.75
|-2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-1.75
|-2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-1.75
|-2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited