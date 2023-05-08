Selan Explore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore in March 2023 up 14.11% from Rs. 23.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2023 up 74.84% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2023 up 159.48% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.

Selan Explore shares closed at 277.85 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 38.47% over the last 12 months.