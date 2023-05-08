Selan Explore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Selan Exploration Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore in March 2023 up 14.11% from Rs. 23.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2023 up 74.84% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2023 up 159.48% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.
Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.
Selan Explore shares closed at 277.85 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 38.47% over the last 12 months.
|Selan Exploration Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.61
|29.01
|23.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.61
|29.01
|23.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.22
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.17
|2.17
|1.41
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.64
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.59
|20.13
|20.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.40
|6.29
|0.74
|Other Income
|3.95
|3.05
|1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.35
|9.34
|2.55
|Interest
|0.22
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.13
|9.26
|2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.13
|9.26
|2.53
|Tax
|1.78
|1.65
|-0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.35
|7.61
|3.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.35
|7.61
|3.06
|Equity Share Capital
|15.20
|15.20
|15.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.51
|5.01
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|3.51
|5.01
|1.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.51
|5.01
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|3.51
|5.01
|1.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited