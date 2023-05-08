English
    Selan Explore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Selan Exploration Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.61 crore in March 2023 up 14.11% from Rs. 23.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2023 up 74.84% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2023 up 159.48% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.

    Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.

    Selan Explore shares closed at 277.85 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 38.47% over the last 12 months.

    Selan Exploration Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.6129.0123.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.6129.0123.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-0.220.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.171.41
    Depreciation0.590.640.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.5920.1320.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.406.290.74
    Other Income3.953.051.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.359.342.55
    Interest0.220.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.139.262.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.139.262.53
    Tax1.781.65-0.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.357.613.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.357.613.06
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.515.011.99
    Diluted EPS3.515.011.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.515.011.99
    Diluted EPS3.515.011.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results #Selan Exploration Technology #Selan Explore
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am