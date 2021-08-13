Selan Explore Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore, up 98.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore in June 2021 up 98.53% from Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021 up 3440% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021 up 551.9% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2020.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Selan Explore shares closed at 147.05 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 30.83% over the last 12 months.