Selan Explore standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 26.92 crore

Selan Exploration Technology has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 26.92 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

Selan Exploration Technology has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 26.92 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 14.93 crore and net profit was Rs 3.39 crore. Selan Explore shares closed at 217.55 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 36.61% over the last 12 months. Selan Exploration Technology Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 26.92 23.30 14.93 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 26.92 23.30 14.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.32 0.75 0.86 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.82 2.02 1.08 Depreciation 0.71 0.71 0.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.12 10.44 9.29 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.95 9.38 3.18 Other Income 1.68 1.79 1.98 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.63 11.17 5.16 Interest 0.01 0.02 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.62 11.15 5.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 15.62 11.15 5.16 Tax 1.37 3.70 1.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.25 7.45 3.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.25 7.45 3.39 Equity Share Capital 16.40 16.40 16.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.69 4.54 2.07 Diluted EPS 8.69 4.54 2.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.69 4.54 2.07 Diluted EPS 8.69 4.54 2.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:01 pm