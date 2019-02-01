Selan Explore Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore, down 5.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.07 crore in December 2018 down 5.42% from Rs. 21.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.89 crore in December 2018 up 80.42% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2018 up 10.01% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2017.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 7.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2017.

Selan Explore shares closed at 171.25 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.92% returns over the last 6 months and -24.36% over the last 12 months.