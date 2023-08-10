Seamec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.60 crore, up 75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.60 crore in June 2023 up 75% from Rs. 111.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.39 crore in June 2023 up 133.96% from Rs. 19.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.68 crore in June 2023 up 54.85% from Rs. 38.54 crore in June 2022.

Seamec EPS has increased to Rs. 17.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.63 in June 2022.

Seamec shares closed at 752.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -17.05% over the last 12 months.