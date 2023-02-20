English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Schneider Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.38 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Schneider Electric Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 574.38 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 600.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.52 crore in December 2022 down 16.92% from Rs. 52.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2022 down 10.99% from Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2021.

    Schneider Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2021.

    Schneider Infra shares closed at 167.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.89% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations574.38420.81600.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations574.38420.81600.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials375.56303.78312.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.8310.139.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.06-18.79110.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.6863.1850.59
    Depreciation4.583.994.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.3143.6650.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.3814.8762.81
    Other Income2.705.051.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.0819.9264.78
    Interest13.5714.4612.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.525.4752.38
    Exceptional Items--3.27--
    P/L Before Tax43.528.7452.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.528.7452.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.528.7452.38
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.820.372.19
    Diluted EPS1.820.372.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.820.372.19
    Diluted EPS1.820.372.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Schneider Electric Infrastructure #Schneider Infra
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:11 am