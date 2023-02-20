Schneider Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 574.38 crore, down 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.38 crore in December 2022 down 4.34% from Rs. 600.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.52 crore in December 2022 down 16.92% from Rs. 52.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2022 down 10.99% from Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2021.

Schneider Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2021.

Schneider Infra shares closed at 167.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.89% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.