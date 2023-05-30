SBEC Systems Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 8.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Systems (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 8.86% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 138.84% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 38.36% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.
SBEC Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.
|SBEC Systems shares closed at 18.68 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months
|SBEC Systems (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|0.67
|0.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|0.67
|0.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.19
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.01
|0.45
|0.73
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.01
|0.45
|0.73
|Interest
|0.26
|0.27
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.75
|0.17
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.75
|0.17
|0.44
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.88
|0.15
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.88
|0.15
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.88
|0.15
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.88
|0.15
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.88
|0.15
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.88
|0.15
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.88
|0.15
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited