Sayaji Industri Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.61 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.61 crore in March 2021 up 10.54% from Rs. 154.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2021 up 1157.06% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021 up 243.61% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2020.

Sayaji Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 15.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2020.

Close

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 232.75 on May 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.89% returns over the last 6 months and 103.54% over the last 12 months.

Sayaji Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations170.61150.13154.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations170.61150.13154.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials108.32100.71112.28
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.92-2.22-1.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.8211.1210.74
Depreciation2.902.862.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.1923.8226.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4613.822.70
Other Income1.270.300.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7214.122.86
Interest3.103.123.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.6211.00-0.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.6211.00-0.71
Tax4.114.27-1.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.516.730.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.516.730.76
Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.0510.651.20
Diluted EPS15.0510.651.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.0510.651.20
Diluted EPS15.0510.651.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sayaji Industri #Sayaji Industries
first published: May 27, 2021 11:55 am

