Sasken Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.49 crore, down 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.49 crore in March 2023 down 8.39% from Rs. 94.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.09 crore in March 2023 up 32.5% from Rs. 25.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.96 crore in March 2023 up 17.28% from Rs. 33.22 crore in March 2022.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.09 in March 2022.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 877.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.65% over the last 12 months.