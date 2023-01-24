English
    Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.77 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 122.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 106.27 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2022 up 3.91% from Rs. 30.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.35 crore in December 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 39.18 crore in December 2021.
    Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 20.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.00 in December 2021.Sasken Tech shares closed at 941.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -13.97% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.77120.01106.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.77120.01106.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.7672.1764.16
    Depreciation1.671.721.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9717.7510.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3728.3729.85
    Other Income11.3115.717.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6844.0837.53
    Interest0.050.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.6444.0737.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.6444.0737.52
    Tax7.388.157.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.2535.9230.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.2535.9230.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.2535.9230.08
    Equity Share Capital15.0515.0515.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7923.8920.00
    Diluted EPS20.5723.7420.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.7923.8920.00
    Diluted EPS20.5723.7420.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited