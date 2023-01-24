Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.77 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 122.77 120.01 106.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 122.77 120.01 106.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 76.76 72.17 64.16 Depreciation 1.67 1.72 1.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.97 17.75 10.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.37 28.37 29.85 Other Income 11.31 15.71 7.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.68 44.08 37.53 Interest 0.05 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.64 44.07 37.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.64 44.07 37.52 Tax 7.38 8.15 7.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.25 35.92 30.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.25 35.92 30.08 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.25 35.92 30.08 Equity Share Capital 15.05 15.05 15.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.79 23.89 20.00 Diluted EPS 20.57 23.74 20.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 20.79 23.89 20.00 Diluted EPS 20.57 23.74 20.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited