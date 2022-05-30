Sarthak Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.81 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.81 crore in March 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 34.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 21.6% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

Sarthak Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

Sarthak Ind shares closed at 67.50 on May 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.50% returns over the last 6 months and 178.81% over the last 12 months.