Sarla Performan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.04 crore, up 31.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.04 crore in March 2022 up 31.37% from Rs. 91.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022 down 12.74% from Rs. 9.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in March 2022 down 34.04% from Rs. 28.97 crore in March 2021.

Sarla Performan EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2021.

Sarla Performan shares closed at 47.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 29.28% over the last 12 months.