Sangam India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 649.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2022 down 59.88% from Rs. 43.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.75 crore in December 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 79.79 crore in December 2021.

Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.07 in December 2021.

Sangam India shares closed at 195.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.96% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.