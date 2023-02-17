English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sangam India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 605.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 649.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2022 down 59.88% from Rs. 43.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.75 crore in December 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 79.79 crore in December 2021.

    Sangam India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.07 in December 2021.

    Sangam India shares closed at 195.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.96% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.

    Sangam (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations605.00709.32649.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations605.00709.32649.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials371.30388.80362.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.6320.623.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.85-17.87-7.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.0659.5053.06
    Depreciation25.1222.0517.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.00179.60160.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7456.6259.16
    Other Income3.893.092.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.6359.7161.80
    Interest13.4116.4413.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.2243.2748.80
    Exceptional Items-4.81-3.21--
    P/L Before Tax19.4140.0648.80
    Tax1.869.735.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5530.3343.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5530.3343.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.5530.3343.74
    Equity Share Capital45.0545.0543.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.996.9510.07
    Diluted EPS3.916.8210.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.996.9510.07
    Diluted EPS3.916.8210.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sangam (India) #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am