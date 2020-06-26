Samkrg Pistons Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.53 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.53 crore in March 2020 down 20.98% from Rs. 67.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2020 down 15.05% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2020 down 39.81% from Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2019.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2019.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 108.25 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -16.89% over the last 12 months.