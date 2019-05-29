Samkrg Pistons Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.75 crore, up 0.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.75 crore in March 2019 up 0.8% from Rs. 67.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2019 down 18.98% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2019 up 14.48% from Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2018.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.10 in March 2018.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 168.65 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.10% returns over the last 6 months and -34.93% over the last 12 months.