Samkrg Pistons Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.73 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.73 crore in June 2019 down 11.35% from Rs. 66.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2019 down 20.74% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in June 2019 down 14.44% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2018.

Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.83 in June 2018.

Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 91.65 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -46.99% returns over the last 6 months and -64.06% over the last 12 months.