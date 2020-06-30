Sambhaav Media Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore in March 2020 down 15.2% from Rs. 14.25 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 153.21% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2020 down 65.05% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.
|Sambhaav Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.08
|12.49
|14.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.08
|12.49
|14.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.37
|0.46
|0.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|0.50
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|1.08
|0.97
|Depreciation
|1.70
|1.67
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.04
|8.55
|9.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.27
|0.24
|1.93
|Other Income
|2.88
|0.65
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.89
|2.40
|Interest
|0.80
|0.71
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|0.18
|1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|0.18
|1.86
|Tax
|-0.62
|--
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|0.18
|1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|0.18
|1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm