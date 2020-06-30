Sambhaav Media Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.08 crore in March 2020 down 15.2% from Rs. 14.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 153.21% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2020 down 65.05% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019.

Sambhaav Media shares closed at 2.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.