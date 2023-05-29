English
    Salona Cotspin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salona Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore in March 2023 down 13.87% from Rs. 170.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2023 up 141.09% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 down 32.18% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022.

    Salona Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

    Salona Cotspin shares closed at 249.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.44% over the last 12 months.

    Salona Cotspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.9992.18170.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.9992.18170.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.7721.5039.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods94.2935.73134.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.3815.29-27.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.373.112.75
    Depreciation1.261.241.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.178.9514.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.766.366.46
    Other Income0.080.06-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.846.426.44
    Interest3.522.542.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.313.883.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.313.883.95
    Tax-2.831.262.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.142.621.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.142.621.30
    Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.974.982.48
    Diluted EPS5.974.982.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.974.982.48
    Diluted EPS5.974.982.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 12:11 pm