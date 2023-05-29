Salona Cotspin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.99 crore in March 2023 down 13.87% from Rs. 170.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2023 up 141.09% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 down 32.18% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022.

Salona Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2022.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 249.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.44% over the last 12 months.