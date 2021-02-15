Salasar Techno Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.03 crore, up 71.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.03 crore in December 2020 up 71.01% from Rs. 100.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in December 2020 up 476.26% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.96 crore in December 2020 up 118.33% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2019.

Salasar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 8.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2019.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 372.70 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.09% returns over the last 6 months and 219.91% over the last 12 months.