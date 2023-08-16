Saksoft Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.80 crore, up 25.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.80 crore in June 2023 up 25.94% from Rs. 47.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2023 up 112.23% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2023 up 80.12% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2022.

Saksoft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

Saksoft shares closed at 328.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 130.14% returns over the last 6 months and 200.20% over the last 12 months.