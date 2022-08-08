Saint-Gobain Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.64 crore, up 68.28% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saint-Gobain Sekurit are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.64 crore in June 2022 up 68.28% from Rs. 26.53 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022 up 94.06% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022 up 69.26% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2021.
Saint-Gobain EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.
Saint-Gobain shares closed at 83.30 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 26.40% over the last 12 months.
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.13
|44.83
|26.53
|Other Operating Income
|0.52
|0.45
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.64
|45.28
|26.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.14
|22.34
|10.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.24
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.93
|-0.48
|-0.16
|Power & Fuel
|3.86
|3.44
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|2.76
|2.86
|Depreciation
|1.00
|0.95
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.24
|7.82
|7.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.82
|8.22
|3.89
|Other Income
|1.42
|0.47
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.24
|8.69
|4.88
|Interest
|0.07
|0.25
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.17
|8.45
|4.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.17
|8.45
|4.78
|Tax
|2.29
|2.17
|1.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.88
|6.28
|3.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.88
|6.28
|3.54
|Equity Share Capital
|91.11
|91.11
|91.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.69
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.69
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.69
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.69
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited