Saint-Gobain Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.93 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.93 crore in June 2019 down 5.67% from Rs. 38.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2019 down 31.77% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in June 2019 down 23.76% from Rs. 6.86 crore in June 2018.

Saint-Gobain EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2018.

Saint-Gobain shares closed at 41.10 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -37.68% over the last 12 months.