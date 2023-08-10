SAIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24,357.58 crore, up 1.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,357.58 crore in June 2023 up 1.37% from Rs. 24,028.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.83 crore in June 2023 down 80.7% from Rs. 776.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,089.60 crore in June 2023 down 19.82% from Rs. 2,606.23 crore in June 2022.

SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2022.

SAIL shares closed at 92.98 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.04% returns over the last 6 months and 16.44% over the last 12 months.