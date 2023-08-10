English
    SAIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24,357.58 crore, up 1.37% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Authority of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24,357.58 crore in June 2023 up 1.37% from Rs. 24,028.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.83 crore in June 2023 down 80.7% from Rs. 776.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,089.60 crore in June 2023 down 19.82% from Rs. 2,606.23 crore in June 2022.

    SAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in June 2022.

    SAIL shares closed at 92.98 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.04% returns over the last 6 months and 16.44% over the last 12 months.

    Steel Authority of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24,357.5829,130.5824,028.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24,357.5829,130.5824,028.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15,256.2214,842.5117,676.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,204.74661.86-6,193.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,844.833,433.073,014.97
    Depreciation1,274.851,364.401,193.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,814.167,279.287,229.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax372.261,549.461,106.91
    Other Income442.49487.47305.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax814.752,036.931,412.34
    Interest612.60517.00374.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax202.151,519.931,038.30
    Exceptional Items---40.42--
    P/L Before Tax202.151,479.511,038.30
    Tax52.32430.49261.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities149.831,049.02776.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period149.831,049.02776.33
    Equity Share Capital4,130.534,130.534,130.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.362.541.88
    Diluted EPS0.362.541.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.362.541.88
    Diluted EPS0.362.541.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:53 pm

