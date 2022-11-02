Sahyadri Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.28 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.28 crore in September 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 104.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2022 down 50.76% from Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.14 crore in September 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 22.00 crore in September 2021.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.38 in September 2021.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 412.10 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.