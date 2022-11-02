English
    Sahyadri Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.28 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahyadri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.28 crore in September 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 104.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2022 down 50.76% from Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.14 crore in September 2022 down 26.64% from Rs. 22.00 crore in September 2021.

    Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.38 in September 2021.

    Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 412.10 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.

    Sahyadri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.28190.12104.34
    Other Operating Income--0.43--
    Total Income From Operations113.28190.55104.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.4691.4165.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.0712.36-17.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.269.277.68
    Depreciation6.125.253.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.7841.5128.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7330.7516.89
    Other Income1.290.691.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0231.4418.28
    Interest1.871.431.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.1530.0117.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.1530.0117.22
    Tax2.328.205.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.8321.8111.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.8321.8111.84
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.959.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.3319.9212.38
    Diluted EPS5.3319.9212.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.3319.9212.38
    Diluted EPS5.3319.9212.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sahyadri Ind #Sahyadri Industries
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm