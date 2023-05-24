English
    Sahyadri Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.91 crore, up 25.73% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahyadri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.91 crore in March 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 132.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2023 down 43.35% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2023 down 11.5% from Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2022.

    Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.73 in March 2022.

    Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 361.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE)

    Sahyadri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.91123.06132.55
    Other Operating Income----0.20
    Total Income From Operations166.91123.06132.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.4472.7571.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.20-9.52-2.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.348.797.72
    Depreciation6.006.443.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.7535.4739.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.589.1313.13
    Other Income0.810.620.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.399.7513.81
    Interest2.683.051.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.716.7012.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.716.7012.51
    Tax1.981.974.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.734.738.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.734.738.35
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.959.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.324.328.73
    Diluted EPS4.324.328.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.324.328.73
    Diluted EPS4.324.328.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

