Sahyadri Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.91 crore, up 25.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.91 crore in March 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 132.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2023 down 43.35% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.39 crore in March 2023 down 11.5% from Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2022.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.73 in March 2022.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 361.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE)