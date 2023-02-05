English
    Sahyadri Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.06 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahyadri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.06 crore in December 2022 up 11.63% from Rs. 110.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2022 down 35.38% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.66% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

    Sahyadri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.06113.28110.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.06113.28110.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.7564.4665.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.52-12.07-10.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.799.268.54
    Depreciation6.446.123.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.4736.7831.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.138.7310.37
    Other Income0.621.290.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7510.0211.10
    Interest3.051.871.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.708.1510.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.708.1510.01
    Tax1.972.322.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.735.837.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.735.837.32
    Equity Share Capital10.9510.959.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.325.337.66
    Diluted EPS4.325.337.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.325.337.66
    Diluted EPS4.325.337.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited