    Sadbhav Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.01 crore, down 54.54% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.01 crore in March 2023 down 54.54% from Rs. 345.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 342.06 crore in March 2023 up 95.1% from Rs. 175.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.67 crore in March 2023 down 73.62% from Rs. 552.21 crore in March 2022.

    Sadbhav Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.99 in March 2022.

    Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 3.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.40% returns over the last 6 months and -60.11% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.02184.57345.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.02184.57345.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.367.778.75
    Depreciation24.4514.7936.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.5276.82381.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.6985.19-80.99
    Other Income52.5374.13597.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.22159.32516.07
    Interest-109.22227.61270.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax230.44-68.30245.78
    Exceptional Items98.19-69.94-76.12
    P/L Before Tax328.63-138.24169.66
    Tax-16.35-1.12-5.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities344.98-137.12175.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period344.98-137.12175.07
    Minority Interest-2.92--0.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates342.06-137.12175.32
    Equity Share Capital352.23352.23352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.71-4.014.99
    Diluted EPS9.71-4.014.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.71-4.014.99
    Diluted EPS9.71-4.014.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Infra #Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:15 pm