    RUSTOMJEE Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.96 crore, up 61.33% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Keystone Realtors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 271.96 crore in June 2023 up 61.33% from Rs. 168.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.97 crore in June 2023 up 905.78% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.22 crore in June 2023 up 521.09% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2022.

    RUSTOMJEE EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.

    RUSTOMJEE shares closed at 569.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.72% returns over the last 6 months

    Keystone Realtors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.96344.38168.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations271.96344.38168.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.35----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.36-84.85-6.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7910.3111.18
    Depreciation1.431.830.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.10321.97159.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.9395.123.72
    Other Income10.8613.257.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.79108.3711.13
    Interest6.5122.083.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.2886.297.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.2886.297.87
    Tax20.1821.103.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.1065.194.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.1065.194.35
    Minority Interest0.462.550.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.418.85-0.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.9776.594.67
    Equity Share Capital113.88113.88113.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.126.730.38
    Diluted EPS4.126.73--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.126.730.38
    Diluted EPS4.126.73--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

