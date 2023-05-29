English
    Ruchira Papers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.68 crore, down 5.17% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchira Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.68 crore in March 2023 down 5.17% from Rs. 190.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.86 crore in March 2023 up 17.03% from Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.04 crore in March 2023 up 11.51% from Rs. 26.94 crore in March 2022.

    Ruchira Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.39 in March 2022.

    Ruchira Papers shares closed at 109.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.01% returns over the last 6 months and 21.05% over the last 12 months.

    Ruchira Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.68202.38190.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.68202.38190.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.69150.77129.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.49-5.005.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1711.9011.13
    Depreciation3.943.833.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5417.1618.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8523.7222.29
    Other Income0.250.490.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1024.2023.12
    Interest0.851.091.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.2523.1121.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.2523.1121.73
    Tax6.395.875.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.8617.2416.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.8617.2416.12
    Equity Share Capital29.8529.8525.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.325.786.39
    Diluted EPS6.325.786.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.325.786.39
    Diluted EPS6.325.786.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Ruchira Papers
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm