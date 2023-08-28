English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ruchira Papers is penning a transformational journey

    The stock ticks all the right boxes, including strong growth visibility, attractive valuation, and high return ratios

    Khushboo Rai
    August 28, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
    Ruchira Papers is penning a transformational journey

    Ruchira Papers

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Higher imports impacted top-line growth Sharp recovery in margins Cost reduction and new products boost profitability Efficient capital allocation, lean balance sheet Valuation reasonable considering growth visibility The stock of Ruchira Papers (Ruchira; CMP: Rs 139; M Cap: Rs 416 crore), a niche player in the paper space, is on an upswing as interest has perked up in paper stocks following the rise in domestic waste paper prices by 10-15 percent in July. The stock has rallied by more than 11 percent in the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | There is no crash diet to get over inflation 

      Aug 25, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Low interest rates a goal for debt sustainability, industrial growth needs more cred...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047 

      Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

      According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers