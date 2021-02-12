Ruby Mills Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore, up 1.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.39 crore in December 2020 up 1.3% from Rs. 44.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2020 down 11.93% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2020 up 21.56% from Rs. 11.83 crore in December 2019.

Ruby Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.14 in December 2019.

Ruby Mills shares closed at 188.25 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)