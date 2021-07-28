Rubfila Intl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.91 crore, up 170.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.91 crore in June 2021 up 170.63% from Rs. 32.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.04 crore in June 2021 up 1267.78% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.52 crore in June 2021 up 626.97% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2020.

Rubfila Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Rubfila Intl shares closed at 95.25 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.87% returns over the last 6 months and 193.98% over the last 12 months.