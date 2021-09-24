Rollatainers Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 160.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 160.98% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 133.28% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Rollatainers shares closed at 2.25 on September 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -26.23% over the last 12 months.